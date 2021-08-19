Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 142,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 570,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 308,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,101,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.95 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.66.

