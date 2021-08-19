Huntington National Bank Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $134.39 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $160,988.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $5,711,860. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

