Huntington National Bank Purchases 1,214 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPC. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

