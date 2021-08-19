Huntington National Bank Purchases 6,975 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,906 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $675,837,000 after acquiring an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $272.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.61. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $205.06 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

