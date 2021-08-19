Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Southern were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in The Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus increased their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern stock opened at $66.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

