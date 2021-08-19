Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HUT opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at about $3,604,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at about $13,671,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

