HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. 86 Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34. HUYA has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in HUYA by 19.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in HUYA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in HUYA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in HUYA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HUYA by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

