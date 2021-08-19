Hxro (HXRO) Price Up 5.4% This Week

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a total market cap of $113.15 million and $448,876.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00057304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.00 or 0.00862164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00047799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00104867 BTC.

Hxro Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 226,755,772 coins. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

