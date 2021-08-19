Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) Trading Down 10.8%

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEGY)’s stock price fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITEGY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Hyve Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

