IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS IBIBF remained flat at $$8.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.33. IBI Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Get IBI Group alerts:

IBIBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.