Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ICNAF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 414,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,425. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24. Icanic Brands has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.65.
About Icanic Brands
