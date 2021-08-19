ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.650-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

Shares of ICFI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.37. 2,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,982. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $60.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.17.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

