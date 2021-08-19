ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.650-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.
Shares of ICFI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.37. 2,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,982. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $60.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.17.
ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.
ICF International Company Profile
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
