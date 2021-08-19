Icon Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 88.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,269 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 39,682 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 143,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,164,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,858,000 after acquiring an additional 567,505 shares during the period.

LQD stock opened at $134.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.72. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $127.91 and a 12-month high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

