Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $7,153,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,020 shares during the period. Aravt Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $10,446,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OLLI opened at $83.62 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.36.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLLI. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

