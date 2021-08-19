Icon Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 533 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,493,317,000 after buying an additional 143,601 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Shopify by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,066,852,000 after buying an additional 134,384 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,643,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after buying an additional 392,446 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.25.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,489.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,484.90. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $185.15 billion, a PE ratio of 76.88, a PEG ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

