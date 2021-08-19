ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $314.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will post sales of $314.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.30 million and the lowest is $313.10 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $318.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 32.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,498,000 after acquiring an additional 50,349 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 4.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 12.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 13.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 78,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICUI opened at $193.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.25. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.59. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $176.18 and a 52 week high of $227.07.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

