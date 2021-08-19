IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 287.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

IDA opened at $109.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.52.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

