Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ideanomics, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It provides a blockchain platform and closed trade ecosystem for digital asset securitization, tokenization and commodities trading. Ideanomics, Inc., formerly known as Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IDEX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 7,617,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,317,398. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.60. Ideanomics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -0.45.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 146.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ideanomics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEX. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 85,700 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ideanomics by 692.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 52,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

