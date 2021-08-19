Idena (IDNA) Hits Market Cap of $5.22 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Idena has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. Idena has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $124,875.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00053828 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00071572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00142772 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00151811 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00070080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,253.75 or 0.99950992 BTC.

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 72,907,356 coins and its circulating supply is 47,569,687 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

