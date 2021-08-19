Idle 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $222,084.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $4.81 or 0.00010856 BTC on popular exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $11.92 million and $222,084.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idle has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00053828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00142772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00151811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,253.75 or 0.99950992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.92 or 0.00891952 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,479,763 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

