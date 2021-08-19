Idle Trading 8.5% Lower This Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Idle coin can now be bought for approximately $5.15 or 0.00010928 BTC on popular exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $12.79 million and approximately $301,152.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Idle has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00144600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00150072 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,138.09 or 0.99940532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.00 or 0.00915904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.90 or 0.06818241 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,480,717 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

