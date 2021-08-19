Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 427 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $635.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $575.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $658.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.25.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,202,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,395 shares of company stock worth $85,300,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

