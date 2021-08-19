Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 430 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,957 shares of company stock worth $13,534,432 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $814.27 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $845.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $817.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

