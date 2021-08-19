Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a current ratio of 619.94. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.73.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.24.

In other news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $215,996.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 770,485 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,375. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

