IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 3,628 Shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Presidio Property Trust were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQFT. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $106,000.

In related news, Director James Robert Durfey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry Gene Dubose acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $26,714.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,227 shares of company stock valued at $69,187.

NASDAQ SQFT opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Presidio Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Presidio Property Trust Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

