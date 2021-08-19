IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 555 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,445 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,912 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,445 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 951,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,339,000 after purchasing an additional 533,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,659,000 after purchasing an additional 530,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Z stock opened at $93.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.86. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.08 and a 52 week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $313,276.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,326,379.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,844 shares of company stock valued at $6,550,180 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on Z. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

