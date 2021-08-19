IFP Advisors Inc Sells 375 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 30.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,556,000 after acquiring an additional 101,337 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $163.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.45. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $168.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Barclays cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

