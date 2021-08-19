IFP Advisors Inc Sells 416 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SEA were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $318.61 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $135.28 and a 12 month high of $326.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.75 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

