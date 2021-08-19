IFP Advisors Inc Sells 5,337 Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 20.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RIDE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $930.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.87. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). On average, analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.