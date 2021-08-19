IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $75.11

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.11, but opened at $76.67. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $74.76, with a volume of 3,174 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of -1.27.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). As a group, analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $98,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,178 shares of company stock worth $555,713 in the last ninety days. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,451,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 125,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.