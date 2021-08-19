II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

IIVI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities upgraded II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.78.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. II-VI has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.74 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $532,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,068,271.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,244,170 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in II-VI by 107.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 86,136 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 454.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 67,137 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,382,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth $769,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

