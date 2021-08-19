Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Raised by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 63.1% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $230.20. 1,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.