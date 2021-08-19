Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Lifted by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,796. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $510.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 97.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

