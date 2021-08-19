IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Given “Neutral” Rating at National Alliance Securities

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at National Alliance Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.35. National Alliance Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:IMAC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.44. 486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,135. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77. IMAC has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). IMAC had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 51.97%. Research analysts anticipate that IMAC will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAC. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of IMAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of IMAC by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20,069 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAC in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

