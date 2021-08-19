Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Director Acquires $39,900.00 in Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Director Atul Pande bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IMVT stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $892.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.82. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $53.75.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Immunovant in the first quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Immunovant by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 259,626 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Immunovant by 44.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 1,132.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Immunovant by 66.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.