Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Impel NeuroPharma in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Impel NeuroPharma’s FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Impel NeuroPharma alerts:

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impel NeuroPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of IMPL stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07. Impel NeuroPharma has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth about $1,627,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth about $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth about $221,000. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.