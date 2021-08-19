Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Impel NeuroPharma stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07. Impel NeuroPharma has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $28.00.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile
Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.
