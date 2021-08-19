Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.42% from the company’s current price.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.40.

Shares of IMO opened at C$32.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$14.86 and a 1 year high of C$42.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.30. The stock has a market cap of C$23.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.16.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

