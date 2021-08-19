Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

IDEXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $107.46 billion, a PE ratio of 82.10 and a beta of 1.22. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

