Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE IBA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,851. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.90. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.81. Industrias Bachoco has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.35 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Equities analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.4249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 20.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 24.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

