Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a C$26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INE. Scotiabank increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$26.75 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.13.

TSE INE opened at C$19.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.37 and a 52 week high of C$32.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.78.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

