Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to Market Perform

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

INOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.31. 595,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,100. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.26, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.68.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter valued at $1,450,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 31.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

