Inovalon Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 8,971 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,293% compared to the typical volume of 644 call options.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 742.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INOV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

INOV traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.32. 9,456,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,326. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.26, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.68. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.