Insider Buying: First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,347.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Murray Hamilton Edwards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 100 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.30 per share, with a total value of $4,830.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 29,765 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $52.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.94.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,924,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 41,779 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,687,000 after buying an additional 61,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

