Insider Buying: Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG) Insider Acquires 17,552 Shares of Stock

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG) insider Gary Wilder acquired 17,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £5,616.64 ($7,338.18).

Gary Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Gary Wilder acquired 470,000 shares of Kingswood stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £150,400 ($196,498.56).

Shares of LON:KWG opened at GBX 32 ($0.42) on Thursday. Kingswood Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 17.66 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64.

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides wealth planning, and advisory services, including asset protection, pensions, tax and succession, and estate planning, as well as private and institutional management, and corporate solutions.

