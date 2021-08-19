Insider Buying: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Purchases 7,150 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto acquired 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $99,599.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Anthony Noto acquired 7,150 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $98,527.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $13.82. 15,456,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,482,036. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $493,000. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

