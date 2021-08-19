Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CFO Sells 45,405 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMC. Citigroup lifted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.36.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

