Insider Selling: American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Sells $53,232.00 in Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $53,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AWR opened at $89.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.77. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.05. American States Water has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $92.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in American States Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 33.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water by 40.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in American States Water by 43.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

