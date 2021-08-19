Insider Selling: American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Sells $53,232.00 in Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $53,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of AWR opened at $89.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.77. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.05. American States Water has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $92.07.
American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in American States Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 33.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water by 40.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in American States Water by 43.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
American States Water Company Profile
