Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Director Sells $270,711.96 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,635.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DECK opened at $428.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.40. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $444.48. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

