Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells 14,450 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,109,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,597. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fastly by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Fastly by 19.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Fastly by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

